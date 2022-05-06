WOODFORD COUNTY— On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at approximately 11:21 p.m., Javier Aguirre, a 47-year-old from Hoopeston escaped from a hospital transport van on Interstate 39 near milepost 28 in Minonk, Woodford County. A search of the area was completed by Illinois State Police Air Operations and ISP K9 units with no success.
In an effort to locate Aguirre, ISP has partnered with local county officials to distribute “Missing Endangered” fliers. Additional uniformed police officers are in the area where Aguirre was last seen, and in surrounding areas.
As soon as Aguirre is located, ISP will update the public. In the meantime, they are asking the public to call ISP Zone 4 at (309) 693-5015 if there is any information they may have with possible whereabouts.
This subject is considered a danger to himself and others. Under no circumstances should he be approached. Notify police authorities if you see him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.