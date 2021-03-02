DANVILLE — The popularity of escape rooms hasn’t really died down since they started booming a few years ago.
Now local residents don’t have to go to a larger city to partake in the adventure game.
Owners Andrew Dudich and Racheal Anderson have opened Adventure Arcade Escape Rooms in downtown Danville.
It’s located at 20 E. North St., east of The Pub and across the street from Flea Pickers USA.
Dudich said he started creating escape rooms about two years ago through the Westville Public Library. He enjoyed doing them himself too.
“It kind of grew from there,” he said.
Dudich also would have escape rooms at some downtown events, in the Lift Off Danville space.
The mobile adventures were offered for businesses, house parties and schools, such as for post proms.
He then decided to have a permanent location. Anderson, his partner and girlfriend, is good at crafting and building too, puzzle building and building the experiences.
Dudich describes an escape room as a murder mystery party people might go to.
It’s a real-world interactive adventure designed for a group, two to eight people, to work together to complete within 60 minutes.
Escape Rooms feature various puzzles and tasks to solve in order to complete a story. Groups will search for secret items and clues as they progress through the room.
Clues can be given to groups if they want them, Dudich said, adding that some people are adamantly against receiving any help.
Anderson and Dudich started working on the space, which had been vacant a couple years, last year. They had help from family and friends in getting the location ready.
Entering the business, it has an arcade, 1980s vibe to it. The wall to the left of the front counter currently has toys and other collectibles lined on the shelves.
Adventure Arcade Escape Rooms’ first adventure is “Escape from the 80s!” In this experience, your group is sent back to a teenager’s bedroom in the 1980s. After being grounded, you must discover how to escape to meet up with your friends for the concert of the century.
The room is filled with nostalgia, including video games and a pinball machine.
Dudich said this escape room could be a good one to try for someone’s first escape room experience.
They plan to have a second escape room, and swap out the themes after a while.
Dudich said they are sanitizing and following COVID-19 guidelines.
Anderson, who works around the corner at Enlightening Screen Print, said they wanted to be a part of downtown Danville due to the small business and artistic atmosphere, and its walkability.
“We want to be part of the revitalization,” Anderson said.
She said downtown is growing with new businesses, and becoming vibrant again with the Fischer Theatre, Lainey’s Ice Cream shop, Lima Bean Glassworks & Gifts set to open soon, and the other existing businesses.
There’s more and more activities to do for local residents and visitors, she added.
They also plan on being a part of area festivals and events.
Dudich, in addition to Anderson, has lived in this area all his life. He works at WITY radio station.
Adventure Arcade Escape Rooms is open by appointment, with approximate hours of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Appointments can be booked online at adventurearcadeescaperooms.com.
Tickets are $25 per person and an adventure lasts around an hour. For more information, contact Adventure Arcade Escape Rooms at (217) 918-0303.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.