DANVILLE — City officials don't know how long Seminary Street will be closed under the railroad bridge as engineers further assess the bridge that motorists travel under.
"With the way it is, I will not let it open," said Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter, of that portion of Seminary Street under the railroad tracks and bridge. "It's too much of a safety hazard."
He said he was made aware of issues with the railroad bridge on Monday.
The bridge has Norfolk Southern railroad tracks with trains traveling on it, above pedestrians and traffic. In addition, it has old abandoned CSX tracks on it, according to Carpenter.
Carpenter said rocks at the back of the bridge have fallen on the sidewalk.
He said there are a couple railroad ties that are broken and holding some of the rock back.
"There may be other issues," Carpenter said.
Engineers are coming to look at the structure.
"We'll go from there," Carpenter said.
He said it's too big of a risk to continue to allow children to walk under the bridge and school buses and other traffic to regularly travel under it. Many travel Seminary Street to go under the railroad tracks and avoid train delays in the city.
City officials walked on top of of the bridge on Monday.
"It's just not safe," Carpenter said.
He said it's unknown how long of a process addressing the problems will take.
The city on Monday closed the portion of Seminary Street under the railroad bridge, from Collett to Washington streets, until further notice due to the bridge's structural problems.
Detour routes are at Collett westbound and Washington eastbound. In addition, Junction Street between Seminary and Williams streets also is closed until further notice.
Carpenter on Monday said it’s best to close the road for the public’s safety at this time.
The rail company has been notified, Carpenter reported.
