DANVILLE — The Danville Elks wanted to finish their 2021 coat drive with a bang.
They found a way to do that on Saturday when they teamed up with Fair Hope Children’s Ministry to host a drive at the Vermilion County Bobcats hockey game at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Elks member and co-chair of the drive Rich Carroll said it was a slow start for this season’s drive after not having a drive last year and he said things have picked up.
“It started out slow; I was worried because 2019 was our best year ever,” Carroll said. “We had 537 coats for that drive and I was a little worried after two weeks this year, we had only 100-110 coats. But now we are at 392 coats and I am pretty hopeful we can get 100 coats and we will be close to where we were two years ago. This goes to kids from youth to seniors in high school and the time for them to need it is right now.”
Saturday’s drive ended up getting 50 coats and it was the final stop in a project that mostly included churches in the area, along with Schlarman Academy, Quick Print, Auto Zone Warehouse, Dawson Logistics, Starcrest Cleaners and Custom Care Cleaners, who cleans all of the coats for the Elks.
Carroll, along with co-chair Ernie Truax, had worked with the Salvation Army for years with the coat drive, but had to find a new partner. That’s where Fair Hope comes in.
“They are our newest partner because the Salvation Army worked with us and they are no longer accepting coats and we were looking for someone else to help,” Carroll said. “I got their name from a friend and they have an operation on East Voorhees and they get referrals from schools in the area and they come in to get dresses, pants, socks and shoes and coats. They were so organized by size and ages, so it is really neat and we are really fortunate to have them with us.”
“We are very thankful they wanted to share with us because they have brought in a lot of numbers,” said Fair Hope director Karel Volpert. “Our women’s club in Bismarck is going to have a drive and that is also going to help in the elks’ total as well.”
The ministry, which started in 2004, moved to the former George’s Buffet at 1225 E. Voorhees last year and provides clothes, play yards/portable beds, backpacks and school supplies for children in need.
“It is like a store, it is very clean and very bright and decorated. The clothes are ones that we would like our kids and grandkids to wear,” Volpert said. “We use grant money to buy needed items ... and school supplies and car seats for people who don’t have a car. There is another organization that gives out cars seats for those who do have a car.
“If there is anyone that needs some clothes, they can go to a caseworker or a pastor and then that person would call our number to find out information and how to get scheduled. We also have a volunteer scheduler and we have a lot of other committees that do a lot of things.”
Carroll also had to build a relationship with the Bobcats after years of having the drive for Danville Dashers games.
“I didn’t know if they would come on board but they have been very helpful. They were willing to help us out and they are putting their money where their mouth is and they are happy to partner with us,” Carroll said. “This is my favorite program. There are a lot of things the Elks do in the area, but this is the one that has the most impact.”
For more information on how to help the ministry, call at 497-1571 or 497-7616 or go online at www.fairhopedanville.org
