Introduction: It is a silent war fought without bullets, bayonets or bombs. But there are bodies, thousands upon thousands of cold bodies. As the siege laid by COVID-19 shuts down schools, stores, factories, trains and planes, two questions beg to be answered: How long will the virus last? How can you survive?
The latter question is answered by the heroine of today’s story, a 79-year-old woman named Ruth, whose only grandchild, Eva, is on the brink of self-destruction. Ruth must find a way to save Eva. How? Let’s find out.
Day 1, New Year’s Eve
“Let’s toast to our new home, and to you Eva, my emerald-eyed goddess.” Eva hugged Robby and said, “Wow, you never say things like that — you memorized it, made flashcards, practiced in the mirror?”
“Maybe,” Robby said. “I wanted to prepare you.” “For what?” she asked.
As tears puddled in his brown, basset-hound eyes, Robby said, “A future with me.”
Robby was a 23-year-old engineering student at the University of Illinois in Urbana. Eva’s degree, master’s in business administration, would open the door to her dream — owning her own business. Both would graduate in six months.
Eva finished her second glass of champagne and purred, “So, you’re preparing me for a future with you, right?” “Yes,” Robby boomed as he thumped his chest like a gorilla. “I BIG engineer, I build palace with a force field enclosing you so no one could ever hurt you.”
“Robby,” Eva replied. “The world is a dangerous place.”
“Look at me Eva,” Robby said. A diamond ring suddenly materialized. “Will you….” “YES!” she cut him off.
Day 2, Fox News:
Chinese officials reported that a new virus, COVID-19 or Coronavirus, has spread in Wuhan, China.
Day 3, CNN News
COVID-19 has infected the entire province of Hubei, China, which is now under quarantine. News clips showed soldiers forcing citizens back to their homes.
Day 4
U of I announces shutdown of classes.
Day 5
Governor of Illinois orders all non-essential business to shut down. Eva and Robby lose their jobs.
Day 6
While cleaning up the computer desk, Eva found a letter from the U of I, addressed to Robby. “Dear Robert, your request to withdraw from the engineering school has been finalized.”
When Eva heard Robby enter the door, she charged up to him. “What’s this?” she barked. Robby’s shoulders slumped, “It’s temporary, I’m sick of school.”
Eva howled, “How many late-night talks did I have with you, when you were so scared, you’d flunk out? I poured my heart into yours, and you didn’t even tell me you dropped out?”
Day 7
When Eva returned from the grocery store, she saw a letter from Robby on the table. “Eva, I’m staying at Tom’s house — we’ve decided to get our rock band together again and tour. Sorry I’m so weak.” His ring was next to the letter.
Day 8, Fox News
Governor Pritzker ordered all of Illinois to lock down — stay at home except for essential travel.
Day 9
Eva balances her checkbook — “I can’t pay the mortgage.”
Day 10
When the call came, Ruth was sipping wine and gazing at the sunset which swept its orange fingertips across her black fallow fields. When her cell lit up and she spied who was calling, she leaped up from her rocking chair and chirped, “Eva, how are you?”
“Bad, grandma, …” Tears drowned her out. Ruth steeled her mind and measured her words.
“What’s happened, child?”
“Grandma, everything’s gone, Robby, my job, my home, all gone!”
“Eva,” Ruth asked, “where are you?”
“I’m done living. Goodbye grandma — I love you.”
“Eva!” Ruth screamed. “I’m coming to get you, child. WHERE ARE YOU?”
Ruth racked her brain as she jumped into her car and tore down the road. Could she have gone to her mother’s? Jenna, Eva’s 54-year-old drug addict mother (started drugs at 13), lived two miles north.
Ruth realized she hadn’t called Robby. “Robby, it’s Ruth, I’m searching for Eva, is she with you?”
Robby said, “We split up, I haven’t seen her for days.”
“Call me if you see her,” Ruth said.
Ruth pulled into Jenna’s driveway and thought, “If Eva’s not here, where do I look? She’s the only thing holding me to this earth, if she’s dead …”
“It’s mom, Jenna, open up. Eva’s in trouble, is she here?” Jenna cracked the front door open in surprise. “No, mom, she’s not here. What kind of trouble?”
Ruth told her about the call and Jenna replied, “She’s done this before — gets angry, drives her mustang all over the county, then settles down.”
Ruth yelled, “You aren’t even concerned, you’re her mother and…” SLAM went the door. “Get out,” Jenna screamed.
Ruth took the back-way home, which snaked by the old farm cemetery, perched on the top of Fithian Hill. Like a painful, but familiar toothache, Ruth felt her heart bleed with sorrow. Her husband, Magnus, was buried on that hill, so were Ethan and Eli, Jenna’s twins who died before age 1. “I’m haunted by their ghosts,” Ruth thought.
When she approached her home, something stopped her from turning in her driveway. She drove ahead in the dark, southbound, 85 mph. One mile later she saw it: two headlights, a black mustang run up into the fields, engine running. Ruth got out and ran up to the car, spied Eva in the back, with her leather jacket spread over her body.
She reached in and touched Eva’s hand — it was warm. Eva’s eyes opened, “Grandmother.”
“We’re going to the ER. How many pills did you take?” Eva sat up, “No pills, no booze.”
“Let me see you walk,” Ruth yelled. Eva got out and walked a straight line. “Please grandmother, let’s go home.”
Day 11
Ruth sat on her porch, watching the sunrise spread over her fields. She sipped hot tea. “You’re up early, grandma,” Eva said. “You want some chamomile tea?” Ruth asked.
“Yuck, who drinks that?” Ruth replied, “So what are your plans?” “Well, adios Robby, adios home, I’m going to focus on finishing my MBA.”
“I’ll be right back, Eva, I’ve got a cake in the oven.” When Ruth left, Eva reached over and tasted Ruth’s tea. “Hey grandma, could I have a cup of that tea after all?”
Homemade coffee cake and tea for two. Ruth spoke up: “So, Miss MBA, how about living here until you graduate, so you can take care of your 79-year-old feeble granny?”
“Funny,” Eva chuckled. “Take care of you — that’s a joke! Your nickname is Ruthless Ruth, who has never needed anyone.”
Ruth replied, “What if this pandemic — for me — was like a new broom. A broom that swept my soul and removed my cobweb ghosts and dust-bunny fears, cleared me out and opened my eyes?
“I admit it — my independence is a tool to keep you away. If you believe I don’t need you, how can you connect to me? So, child, what if I can learn to be vulnerable? What would you say if I tried to let you get close?”
“Well,” Eva said, “I’d say where can I find myself one of those new brooms?”
The End.
