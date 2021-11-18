dDANVILLE — Danville Light Opera presents Elf the Musical this weekend at the Fischer Theatre, and great seats are still available.
The musical is based on the 2003 Christmas movie Elf.
In the story, Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.
Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 19, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Fischer Theatre in Danville.
Ticket prices: Main Floor and Balcony: $20 adult, $7 student; Mezzanine: $35 all seats; Loge boxes: Call the Fischer box office at (217) 213-6162 for pricing for this luxury experience.
The musical is directed by Jerry Strain, with music directed by Cameron Sheets.
The cast: Buddy — Bryan Goode / Thomas Strain (double cast); Jovie –Kelli Carlton / Ashton Greer (double cast); Santa —Rodney Woodworth; Mrs. Claus — Laura Arwine; Walter Hobbs — Craig Smith; Emily Hobbs — Barbara Bencomo; Micheal Hobbs — Jackson Lewis; Deb — Suzy Goben; Manager — KyEisha Maze; Chadwick — Laramie Zeigler; Mathews — Zach Dittmar; Mr. Greenway — Paul Strain; Charlotte Dennen — Maddie Wakeland; Fake Santa — Aaron Martin; Charlie — Sam Gegg; Tiara — Abby Priest; Boy — Boddie Ray; and ensemble: (elves, employees, city people, etc.): Lee Bridgman, Zach Dittmar, Casey Marion, Aaron Martin, Bella Norton, Abby Priest, Nehamiah Ray, Teri Sturdyvin, Maddy Wakeland and Laramie Zeigler.
Tickets are available: online at www.atthefischer.com, Fischer Theatre box office, at the door or by phone at (217) 213-6162.
