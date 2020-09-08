DANVILLE — People cleaning house during the coronavirus pandemic and who have unwanted electronics items will have a chance next month to recycle and dispose of them.
The Vermilion County Health Department is hosting another free electronics-collection event.
The collection will be 9-11 a.m. Oct. 17 in the north parking lot of Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St., for all county residents — including those living in the city of Danville.
Residents are encouraged to bring their broken, obsolete or unwanted CRT or tube televisions, flat screen or LCD televisions, CRT monitors, flat screen or LCD monitors, computers, printers, electronic keyboards, fax machines, VCRs, portable digital music players, video disc players, video game consoles, electronic mice, scanners, converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers or video disc recorders so they can be recycled or reprocessed.
Local recycling companies don’t take televisions or computer monitors, but can accept many electronic items for recycling or reprocessing during their normal business hours. Contact them to learn more.
The Oct. 17 event is jointly sponsored by Danville Area Community College, the Vermilion County Health Department and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful, and is open to any county resident, including city of Danville residents.
Proof of residency will be checked.
Vermilion County residents will be limited to a maximum combination of seven items per vehicle at the collection. Items need to be in enclosed trunks, truck beds or trailers, and not in front or back seats.
Keep Vermilion County Beautiful also is involved in the planning of the event, and donations to KVCB will be accepted for future recycling and beautification events.
Last year, the recycling event saw 623 vehicles (up from 597 vehicles in 2018) and collected 1,205 televisions (up from 1,184 in 2018) and 322 monitors (up from 253 in 2018).
“All told, we oversaw the removal of 102,506 pounds of unwanted electronics from Vermilion County to a processing plant in Wisconsin,” according to Doug Toole, public health administrator with the health department.
