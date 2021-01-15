Vermilion County Circuit Clerk Melissa Quick announces the launch of an electronic notification system for court cases.
"We have partnered with JANO Technologies to provide notifications of court dates to your e-mail address or in the form of a SMS text message to your smartphone. eNotify is an easy and convenient way to keep track of upcoming court dates. It will allow defendants and/or other constituents of pending court dates to receive notifications one and three days prior to their upcoming court date," according to Quick.
"The notification will give them the court date, time, location, attorney and charges as well as some other details about the case. Please note, this feature is a courtesy to all defendants and/or constituents of Vermilion County cases. Failure to receive notification via eNotify will not prevent the court case from proceeding as scheduled," according to Quick.
eNotify started locally Friday, Jan. 15.
"We feel as if this service will benefit everyone who is currently scheduled for court appearances," Quick said in a press release.
To register your e-mail or phone number, log on to https://www.vercounty.org/circuit_clerk_enotify.htm.
