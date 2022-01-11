Vermilion County Board member seats and a number of other county official seats are up for election this year.
Election petitions will be available beginning Thursday at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office to start getting signatures to run for those seats which include sheriff, treasurer, county clerk and county board seats.
Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn, who’s been sheriff since 1990, said he’ll be seeking re-election.
Another official who said she’s seeking re-election, for a final term, is Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins.
“I am currently serving my second term and plan on running again for my last term. Many changes have been made since I first came into office. I have one more goal I would like to see completed should I be voted into office on Nov. 8, 2022,” according to Jenkins. “We have worked very hard as a team to reduce overall costs, cross train positions for efficiency, developed processes for the election that would ensure accuracy and oversight. (I’m) looking to have all paper documents scanned with the ability to sort and recall electronically. This would allow us to have additional documents online for public information.”
The primary is set for June 28, 2022, and the General Election is Nov. 8, 2022.
Petition packets must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk beginning 8 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, through 5 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022. The clerk’s office is located inside the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The order in which candidates file will determine their placement on the ballot. In the event two candidates file for the same office and are of the same party, a lottery will be at a later date and time to determine ballot placement.
Local offices to be nominated at the June 28, 2022, general primary election include county clerk, county treasurer, county sheriff, supervisor of assessments, board of review, regional superintendent of schools and county board members. Precinct committeepersons will be elected in the general primary election.
Federal, state and judicial offices also will be on the ballot. Information and necessary forms for those offices may be found on the Illinois State Board of Elections’ website, www.elections.il.gov.
The candidate who receives the highest vote total in each political party for each office in the primary will be on the November 2022 general election ballot.
Materials for new political party candidates and independent candidates will be available after the general primary election.
For additional information or questions, contact Lindsay Light, chief deputy/supervisor of elections, at 217-554-1911 or via email at ccelections@vercounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.