With 71 packets signed out by people interested in running for various elected offices, new Vermilion County Supervisor of Elections Carrie Wilson is expecting a busy start to next week.
“I expect Monday morning to be busy with everyone wanting to file first thing for ballot placement. As the week progresses, I expect it to slow down a bit,” according to Wilson.
Packet filing starts at 8 a.m. Monday, March 7 in the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office inside the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville. It concludes at 5 p.m. Monday, March 14.
The primary election will be June 28, and the General Election is Nov. 8.
Vermilion County Board member seats and a number of other county official seats, including sheriff, treasurer and county clerk, are up for election this year.
Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn, who’s been sheriff since 1990, said he’ll be seeking re-election.
Another official who said she’s seeking re-election, for a final term, is Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins.
The order in which candidates file will determine their placement on the ballot. In the event two candidates file for the same office and are of the same party, a lottery will be at a later date and time to determine ballot placement.
Local offices to be nominated at the June 28, 2022, general primary election include county clerk, county treasurer, county sheriff, supervisor of assessments, board of review, regional superintendent of schools and county board members. Precinct committeepersons will be elected in the general primary election.
Federal, state representative and judicial offices also will be on the ballot.
The candidate who receives the highest vote total in each political party for each office in the primary will be on the November 2022 general election ballot.
