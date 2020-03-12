With next week’s election quickly approaching, local election officials are reporting few changes so far in the wake of coronavirus worries.
According to Vermilion County Chief Deputy County Clerk/Supervisor of Elections Lindsay Light, “so far, we don’t have any polling place changes to report, and hopefully we won’t have any.”
She said they canceled a couple of nursing home election visits and have sent ballots by mail instead just as a preventative measure, “but so far everything else is going as planned.”
Also according to Light, “as far as extra measures in regards to flu and/or coronavirus, we have supplied every precinct with antibacterial wipes to be able to wipe hands, wipe booths and wipe pens as often as possible. Every polling place also has a bathroom where voters and/or the judges can go in and wash their hands.”
Early voting numbers in the county so far are tracking right along with where they were four years ago.
As of Wednesday morning, 432 voters, outside the city of Danville, in Vermilion County have voted in-person. County officials mailed 387 ballots and have had 235 returned.
If anyone still wants to vote by mail, Light can mail ballots out through today if they use the county’s online link at www.vercounty.org to apply for a vote by mail ballot. Ballots that still need to be returned need to be postmarked on or before Election Day to be counted.
According to Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandy Delhaye, early voting for the March 2016 election showed there were 276 early votes. So far for the March 17, 2020 election they’ve had 390 people who have come in to vote early.
As far as the coronavirus goes, Delhaye says "we will have hand sanitizer and containers of Clorox wipes at each polling place."
They will encourage those who have concerns there are restrooms at the polling place and voters could use soap and hot water to wash their hands before and after voting.
Delhaye also reported on Wednesday that they had a nursing home call their office to let them know that it is mandated that they will not allow visitors until further notice due to the coronavirus. So they also are handling those residents with vote by mail ballots.
