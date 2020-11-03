Lines of voters could be seen at local polling places this morning, including Danville Area Community College and First Church of the Nazarene, on this unusual Election Day.
City of Danville and Vermilion County election officials report a steady flow of voters across the county, as all polling places are open and taking safety precautions with the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're having trouble with the internet. We're taking wifi cards out," reported Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandra Delhaye, about issues with slower internet in the City of Danville.
"So far in our office, it's been slow," she said about voting there.
Delhaye attributes that to this being the first election where any voter, no matter what precinct, can vote in the election commission office on Election Day. The office is open in the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., as all polling places, until 7 p.m. for voting today.
Delhaye said when she visited polling places when they opened at 6 a.m., there were lines of voters waiting.
"It's been pretty steady," also reported Vermilion County Chief Deputy County Clerk and Supervisor of Elections Lindsay Light, this morning.
She too said there have been a few small lines at polling places, but voters are getting in and out pretty quickly.
"So far, so good," Light said.
Voters also can register to vote or change registration as needed still today.
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates told Danville aldermen last week that the police department had plans in place for the election, in the case of any civil disturbances in the city.
"We've had communication with the state...," he said, about getting intelligence and also communicating with other agencies they work with.
He said they'd been "setting up contingency plans for everything," but added they've had no indication of anything, but wanted to have everything in place in case of any type of problem.
Yates said they want to make sure "everybody has a sense of security."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.