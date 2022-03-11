A few more have filed to seek election to a Vermilion County Board or other seat.
All seats for county board are up for re-election this year. There are three chairs available in each district.
Persons who’ve filed election petitions:
Vermilion County Clerk: Cathy Jenkins.
Regional Superintendent of Schools: Aaron Hird.
Vermilion County Sheriff: Pat Hartshorn.
Vermilion County Treasurer: Darren Duncan.
Vermilion County Supervisor of Assessments: Matthew R. Long.
For Vermilion County Board – in no particular order: Phearn M. Butler in District 8, Tom Morse in District 6, Kevin Green in District 2, Crisi Walls in District 5, Jerry A. Hawker in District 8, Craig Golden in District 7, Errol W. Britt Jr. in District 7, Gregory Shepard in District 6, Daniel C. Wright in District 2, Gary H. Wright in District 4, Eric Luttrell in District 2, Timothy A. McFadden in District 4, Joe Eakle in District 3, Steve Miller in District 2, Joel L. Bird in District 1, Gordon D. Stewart in District 2, Nancy O’Kane in District 9, Becky A. Stark in District 9, Bruce Stark in District 9, Todd Johnson in District 1, William “Billy” Ryan in District 5, Shelley McLain in District 3, Britny A. Hoag in District 3 and Gregory M. Thatcher in District 7.
Precinct Committeeman – in no particular order: Brad Wheeler in Danville City 33, Matthew R. Long in Newell 3, Erika Briggs in Danville 8, Roberta D. Allen in Danville City 28, Britny A. Hoag in Jamaica, Dave Stone in Catlin 1, Daniel C. Wright in Newell 2, Timothy Kentner in Danville City 6, Errol W. Britt Jr. in Danville City 29, Darren Duncan in Ross, Eric Luttrell in South Ross, Joe Eakle in Sidell, Steve Miller in Blount 1, Jane McFadden in Georgetown 7, Crisi Walls in Danville 1, Jerry A. Hawker in Danville City 28, Joel L. Bird in Grant 2, Mary Ellen Surprenant in Danville City 17, Donna S. Farnsworth in Danville City 3, Thomas Fahey in Blount1, Susan A. Tinkle in Catlin 3, Michael L. Scott in Georgetown 3, Robyn Heffern in Georgetown 5 and Terry Lake in Danville City 15.
For Board of Review: Jay Fruhling in District 3, Amanda Shepherd in District 1, Hau T. Swearingen in District 1 and Natalie J. Duncan in District 2.
