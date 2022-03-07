It was a busy first day of election filings, as about 40 people filed their election packets to run for office as of late Monday afternoon.
Those who have filed for:
Vermilion County Clerk: Cathy Jenkins.
Regional Superintendent of Schools: Aaron Hird.
Vermilion County Sheriff: Pat Hartshorn.
Vermilion County Treasurer: Darren Duncan.
Vermilion County Supervisor of Assessments: Matthew R. Long.
For Vermilion County Board – in no particular order: Phearn M. Butler, Tom Morse, Kevin Green, Crisi Walls, Jerry A. Hawke, Craig Golden, Errol W. Britt Jr., Gregory Shepard, Daniel C. Wright, Gary H. Wright, Eric Luttrell, Timothy A. McFadden, Joe Eakle and Steve Miller.
Precinct Committeeman – in no particular order: Brad Wheeler, Matthew R. Long, Erika Briggs, Roberta D. Allen, Britny A. Hoag, Dave Stone, Daniel C. Wright, Timothy Kentner, Errol W. Britt Jr., Darren Duncan, Eric Luttrell, Joe Eakle, Steve Miller Jane McFadden, Crisi Walls and Jerry A. Hawker.
For Board of Review: Jay Fruhling, Amanda Shepherd, Hau T. Swearingen and Natalie J. Duncan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.