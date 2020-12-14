Election filings have started for village and school boards for the 2021 election.
Lindsay Light, chief deputy county clerk and supervisor of elections with the Vermilion County Clerk's Office, which only accepts school board and regional board filings, reported an "average, as expected" Monday morning kick-off to election filings for candidates running for board seats.
Those who filed early Monday included: Westville: Michael Acord, Darren White, LeAnn Gallion and Shawn Bennett; Salt Fork; Jared Fritz and Seth Smoot; Potomac: Lucas Esteppe and Kristi Hawker; Oakwood: Mark Janesky and Bob Linn; Hoopeston: Sharon Zorns and Deborah Klaber; and Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Hilah O'Neal, Greg Emmert and Cassidy Spesard.
Danville District 118 school board seats up for election next year are currently held by Lon Henderson, Randal Ashton, Shannon Schroeder and Darlene Halloran.
Danville Area Community College board members Bill Black and Ron Serfoss are not seeking re-election.
Nomination petitions and other filing forms are available at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office, for those it handles, through Dec. 21, 2020, when filings end.
All other offices including township offices, city/village offices, library district trustees, township and municipal library trustees, park district commissioners or trustees, community college district trustees, fire protection district trustees, and township land commissioners will file with their local election official (clerk or secretary).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.