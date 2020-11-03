Election Day is here.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today in Danville and throughout Vermilion County.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker implemented new COVID restrictions, that went into effect Monday for the local region. The restrictions don’t apply to polling places. A local resident also can vote at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office and Danville Election Commission today.
“We want to assure voters that, no matter what, everyone’s regular polling places in Vermilion County will be open on Election Day...,” according to Lindsay Light, Vermilion County chief deputy county clerk/supervisor of elections. “Voting will proceed, as normal. Extra precautions are being put in place in polling places that include: plexiglass, sanitization of stations and supplies, hand sanitizer, etc. to keep everyone safe.”
The Vermilion County Clerk’s Office reported on Friday a new early voting record of 338 voters.
Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandra Delhaye said their goal remains to get voters “in and out very quickly” and keep them safe.
They also will be cleaning pens, and wiping and sanitizing tables, equipment and other items at the polling places due to COVID-19.
Light said some high school and college students have stepped up as election judges, as a few older election judges are not participating this year due to the coronavirus.
“They’re more vulnerable and will sit this one out,” Light said of some of the older election judges.
Election results tonight will be available at danvillevotes.com and https://www.vercounty.org/coclerk_election.htm.
