SPRINGFIELD — A bill state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, filed last month to bring the question to voters on whether to merge the Danville Election Commission into the Vermilion County Clerk’s office is stalled.
“It’s not pulled, but it’s not going to move either,” Marron said Wednesday.
Marron said theIllinois House is close to the deadline of getting bills out of committee and he has limited time.
“I have other priorities I’m focusing on,” he said.
He also added “there are questions out there in the community (and) I want to make sure we have those conversations with people and make sure people are at ease with the changes we are proposing.”
Marron said he’s not giving up on the idea, but said nothing likely would happen until next year’s legislative session.
He added the question can be put on a ballot for voters to decide now. Somebody could circulate a petition to get 1,000 voter signatures to place the question on the ballot.
Marron said his bill would make the process a little easier.
“I have a colleague proposing a bill along the same lines,” he too said. “While I’m not going to move mine, she could move hers.”
State Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, is proposing the combining of election commissions in any county statewide under 100,000 people.
House bill 4819 could move forward this year. There are six counties in Illinois that still have separate election offices.
Questions have arisen locally about the consolidation affecting voter access, precinct structure and having someone held accountable for the election process.
“All this is about making local government more efficient,” Marron said.
There are two county departments doing the exact same job, he said.
“This is about saving taxpayer money,” he said saying taxes are a real concern and can be a hindrance to economic development.
He too said the election commission executive director is an employee, just as the person in the county clerk’s office is an employee who can be fired if there is a problem. The county clerk is ultimately held responsible by voters, he added.
Marron filed House Bill 5309 on behalf of a bi-partisan panel from the Vermilion County Board.
“... this would simply be a way for the election process to run smoother as one holistic entity,” Marron said. “The legislation, if it passed, would simply allow the county board to put the measure on the ballot for the voters to decide. The final decision on whether or not to do this would be up to the voters.”
Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn has estimated a savings of about half of the Danville Election Commission’s annual budget, which is $319,000 this presidential election year and was $226,000 last year, with the consolidation.
Baughn said there would be some increased costs in the clerk’s office with the consolidation, due to equipment, supplies and other items.
The Danville Election Commission is funded by Vermilion County, with Danville and Vermilion County’s election processes separate.
