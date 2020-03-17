DANVILLE – Today’s primary election and Danville City Council meeting will proceed as planned, despite a number of sites closing for two weeks to the public to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Polling places will be open today 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election results tonight will be posted on websites for Danville and Vermilion County at danvillevotes.com and https://www.vercounty.org/coclerk_election.htm.
Tuesday night’s Danville City Council agenda was amended to include an ordinance in response to the gubernatorial and presidential declarations related to the pandemic.
City buildings are closed to the public, but city employees continue their daily work.
The Danville Fire Department is working closely with the Vermilion County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health, OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, East Central Illinois EMS System, Vermilion County Emergency Management, and other stake holders concerning the developing situation with the COVID-19 virus.
Danville Fire Department personnel may be seen wearing personal protective equipment including eye protection, masks, gloves, and in some cases, gowns while responding to some requests for emergency medical services. It is important that citizens understand that this is precautionary and does not mean there is a confirmed case of any virus or disease in the Danville area.
The Danville Fire Department strongly encourages community members to take preventative actions to protect yourself and your loved ones from the threat of COVID-19. Avoid shaking hands and touching your face, wash your hands with soap and warm water, remain at home if you are sick, and stay away from people who are sick.
Education and up to date information are always critical when dealing with dynamic situations such as disease spread.
An abundance of factual information and best practices are available at the following: https://vchd.org/; https://www.osfhealthcare.org/covid19/; http://www.dph.illinois.gov/; https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html; United Way’s 2-1-1 hotline – Call 2-1-1 for information and social service resources; IDPH Novel Coronavirus hotline 1-800-889-3931.
In addition to restaurant and bar restrictions starting today, video gaming, the Danville Public Library and state parks including Kickapoo State Park are among those now seeing closures.
The Illinois Gaming Board on Monday ordered the suspension of all video gaming operations at all licensed video gaming establishments in Illinois effective at 9 p.m. Monday through March 30. The public health of patrons, video gaming industry employees, gaming board staff and all others is of paramount importance, the board stated. Before the end of this period, the IGB administrator states he will review the public health situation in connection with the COVID-19 virus to decide whether an extension of the suspension period is warranted.
Danville Public Library staff will continue to report to work. They encourage patrons to make use of the library’s digital resources found on the library's website at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/; call 217-477-5220 between 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to make arrangements to reserve and pick up physical material; materials may be returned to the outside drop boxes; and all materials have extended due dates and no fines will be collected at this time.
The first floor meeting room will be open to serve as a polling place today, but the rest of the library will be closed to patrons.
The library Board of Trustees meeting also scheduled at 4 p.m. today will proceed as planned and will be open to the public.
The library will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, March 30, pending further local developments.
