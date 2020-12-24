DANVILLE — With some unexpected extra time to the Great Cycle Challenge, Neal Ehrlich made the most of it.
The Challenge extended the time to complete goals by an extra month and by the time October was done, Danville’s Ehrlich was able to easily smash his goal of 200 miles and went 310 miles.
“They extended it another month, so it was over two months,” Ehrlich said. “I don’t know the reason, but I think it was to raise more money.”
The extra month not only helped Ehrlich, but the rest of the nationwide total of people that took the challenge.
Out of 134,836, the riders went 8,080,171 miles for the challenge and raised 14,931,268 for childhood cancer.
For Ehrlich, who raced for Erin Cox and Lincoln Downing, he raised $5,250 that will be split between the two children.
“Erin I haven’t heard this directly, but she is doing very, very well and Lincoln is still having treatments,” Ehrlich said.
Ehrlich competed in the challenge in 2018, but did not really make a mark. But this year, he was able to in a big way.
“It helps that it was during COVID and there wasn’t a whole lot of other activities and I enjoy riding my bike,” Ehrlich said.
But right after he finished the challenge, Ehrlich found himself battling some trouble of his own after a fall in late October.
“About eight weeks ago, I fell off my bike,” Ehrlich said. “I am scheduled to have rotator cuff surgery, but I will be back and ready to go for next year.”
The fall was tough and sudden, but Ehrlich said it is nothing serious.
“It was one of those things, where I came off the pavement too quickly and my bike just fell over and I came down on my hands,” Ehrlich said. “I didn’t have much in the way that I had fallen, but the shock to my shoulder was tough. I am in good spirits though.”
Even with the accident and the surgery, Ehrlich is planning on racing in the challenge again next year and it will be all to continue to inform the area about childhood cancer.
“I plan on it,” Ehrlich said. “I just hope I drew attention to children’s cancer and how serious and difficult it is to a child and their family and how terrible that can be. Hopefully the two children that I rode for will recover and live a fruitful life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.