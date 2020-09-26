DANVILLE — In 2018, Neal Ehrlich took the Great Cycle Challenge USA and did not complete it.
This year, Ehrlich is going the distance with the challenge. He has two major reasons to do so.
Danville’s Ehrlich is in the midst of cycling 200 miles this month to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund in the names of local children Erin Cox and Lincoln Downing, who are dealing with childhood cancer.
The challenge is part of a year in which Ehrlich has returned to cycling after taking 2019 off.
“I chose not to do it again in 2019 because I wasn’t into cycling, but 2020 came and when COVID hit, my wife (Melody) and I started to ride again as a way to release and get out of the house,” Ehrlich said. “I started riding again and the (GCC) e-mail came in and I said I will pledge 200 miles and $1,500.
“At that time I knew two kids, Erin Cox and Lincoln Downing, that have cancer. I grew up with one of the grandfathers of Lincoln and I knew the Cox family, so I put them down, even though I don’t know the kids that well. Within 24 hours, I was at $1,400, so I raised it to $2,500 and that came and went, so now I am at just under $4,000 and it is not the money because we all have goals, but it is about the kids.”
Erin and Lincoln both were diagnosed with cancer late last year and both kids have taken long trips to Peoria and later Chicago for treatment.
“She was diagnosed on New Year’s eve for Osteosarcoma, a solid tumor on her left femur bone,” said Erin’s mother, Lisa Cox. “The course of treatment was chemotherapy and then a surgery to remove the tumor from the bone. She had the operation in April and she is rocking things out now. She is nine and she amazes us. She is near the end of her chemotherapy and it is nice to see some light at the end of the tunnel.”
“He was diagnosed in December around Christmastime with neuroblastoma and it starts on your adrenal gland,” said Jordan Downing, Lincoln’s father. “We have been away from our families by going to Peoria first and now Chicago. It is common and my brother actually had it, so I knew what to expect, but as a parent you experience it differently.”
The support from Ehrlich is just one of many good things parents of both kids say has come as far as support.
“It’s amazing. We learned this year that it takes a community of support because it is continuous and ongoing,” Lisa Cox said. “There have been many ways people have shown their love and kindness, so when Neal started doing this in honor of Erin and Lincoln, it makes you feel so good that there are people that are fighting with you as much as they can. He has had some meaningful rides and he lets us know about them and it is great to see someone that has.”
“I was a little surprised at first. It has been amazing that people are willing to help us,” Jordan Downing said. “I hadn’t seen Neal or his daughter in 20 years, so it has been nice that people that you never thought were thinking about you would just come out and do this. His daughter came around and brought us some snacks. It was a nice surprise.”
Ehrlich started cycling again earlier this year in Florida. When he and his wife returned to Illinois, the process continued.
“Instead of doing five miles, I was doing 10 miles and up to 20 when I was in Florida,” Ehrlich said. “You come up to Illinois; there are more hills, so it took a while to get back up to dealing with that. It’s still difficult because of the hills. It’s a good exercise for a 70-year-old.
“I like riding in the country, but if it is windy it can be tough. One of the nicest rides was near State Line, Ind., and if you go east, you can see a nice, winding paved road. I try to do a lot around my house and then I go to Jackson Street and Douglas Park and across on South Street. You see people and they give you a lot of credit for doing it.”
At this point, Ehrlich is at 149 miles and is determined to meet his goal.
“It would mean a lot to get it this year and I want to do it for the kids,” Ehrlich said. “It’s been my nature to help people and make them feel better and that is why I do it. The families have been absolutely wonderful. They are appreciative because what they are going through is difficult on everyone and both of them have to go to hospitals in Chicago and they spend a week or 10 days up there. These kids are fabulous and they don’t complain, so they are troopers.”
As for the families, the support of the community has made the past few months bearable as the children continue the fight.
“It was a commitment that he was going to make for Erin and Lincoln and that means a lot because it can be lonely and isolating, especially this year with COVID on top of it all,” Lisa Cox said. “When you can’t be there physically, people are still there with you, especially during something like this.”
“I encourage people to do things like Neal has done to bring awareness to childhood cancer,” Jordan Downing said. “We have benefitted a lot from St. Jude in their research because of the donations. People don’t think about it until it happens to them. I like to thank everybody locally who has reached out to us. A lot of people from high school and Danville and Catlin have come out to help us and have been there for us.”
The Great Cycle Challenge is in its fifth year and over 230,000 riders from 50 states have ridden 18 million miles and raised more than $24 million for research and development of better treatments and cures for childhood cancer.
