Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.