East Central Illinois Community Action Agency remains committed to helping families in the area and has extended hours this month to reach more people and better meet residents’ needs.
“Community Action is here. We are here to help,” said ECICAA CEO Odette Hyatt-Watson.
In a presentation to the Danville City Council Tuesday night, via teleconference, Hyatt-Watson told the aldermen about some of the phone calls they receive from residents.
One elderly person on a fixed income needed food assistance. The gentleman also told them he was on budget utility payments, but Hyatt-Watson said they also could help him free up some money still with utility bill assistance.
Even with a moratorium on evictions, she also told aldermen that a family needed rental assistance when a factory line shut down to be cleaned due to an employee getting coronavirus. That meant a loss of income for families.
Hyatt-Watson said they ran out of money in December for assistance for families, but those dollars are available again until they run out again.
ECICAA has funds for income-eligible residents of Vermilion County, and it has extended its office hours in Danville this month to help with energy bill assistance and/or emergency assistance.
Vermilion County residents can continue to apply for energy bill assistance at the ECICAA office from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 56 N. Vermilion St., Danville, or call 217-554-9100.
New hours are extended to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturday appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hyatt-Watson said they’ll try the new hours in February in Danville to see how they go, to extend services to working families who can be eligible for services.
ECICAA provides Vermilion County residents assistance with energy bill assistance services and or emergency services. These funds allow eligible individuals and families to receive direct payments toward their energy bills. Those who need assistance paying their heating bills may apply for services by calling the office number listed for their county. Residents should not wait until receiving a disconnection notice. Call now for an appointment while funds are still accessible.
During the COVID pandemic, customers must call or stop by the office to schedule an appointment in order to be served. Customers may request a virtual or face-to-face appointment.
Applicants must bring the following documents to their appointment:
• Social security cards for all household members.
• Driver’s license or government-issued photo ID.
• A signed copy of current lease or rental agreement (if heat and electric service are not in your name, or if utilities are included with the rent).
• Proof of gross income for all household members for the 30-day income period, beginning with the date of the application (including pay check stubs, SSA/SSI/SSD current benefit letters, pension/retirement statements, child support, unemployment reports, township general assistance notices, self-employment reports, or proof of zero income).
• Copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.
• Proof of medical eligibility or disability award letter; if applicable.
• Proof that the household receives Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)/Aid to the Aged, Blind, or Disabled (AABD), and or the Illinois Link Card (Food Stamps), if applicable.
Hyatt-Watson also reported to aldermen that ECICAA issued four scholarships to Vermilion County residents going to Danville Area Community College or about to start DACC.
The Community Services Block Grant scholarships are $2,500 and applications are now available for additional scholarships for income-eligible persons going to DACC or another Illinois college. Deadline is April 30.
She said the CSBG CARES program also can assist people with paying mortgage and for car repairs for those traveling to work or school.
“We are so happy to be able to serve, and eliminate barriers to employment and to attend school, she said.
She added that these programs are temporary assistance but can move families into security and help build up their resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.