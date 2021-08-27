DANVILLE — The East Central Illinois Community Action Agency as administrator of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion Counties, announces funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
The program will begin Sept. 1 for all income-eligible households. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2022. There will be no priority groups this program year. Households in need are encouraged to apply.
Households must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the LIHEAP Program. Beginning Sept. 1, there will be an option to accept a one-time payment to your utility provider, or to enroll in PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) which consists of a monthly benefit you will receive as long as you make your monthly payment that will be determined at the time of intake.
PIPP is available for LIHEAP eligible households who are customers of one of the following utilities: Ameren Illinois, ComEd, Nicor Gas, North Shores Gas and Peoples Gas. PIPP applicants will be enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis and the program will be offered until March 31, 2022 or when East Central Illinois Community Action Agency has reached the maximum capacity of households for the program. The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP and PIPP are based on federal poverty guidelines, state median income and the number of persons living in the household.
The guidelines are as follows: 1-$2,147, 2-$2,903, 3-$3,660, 4-$4,417. Go to comaction.org to know income limits for households with five members and more.
LIHEAP provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service. Propane customers are encouraged to apply when the program opens in September to take greater advantage of lower propane prices. Propane prices typically increase during the winter months, so by applying early propane users will see their LIHEAP benefit go further.
The Furnace Assistance Program will begin on Sept. 1 for all income-eligible households. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through March 21, 2022.
Applications will be taken at all East Central Illinois Community Action Agency Offices (listed below) and via mail.
FORD COUNTY, ILL. OFFICE LOCATION: 101 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton, IL; Office Hours: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; Office Number: 217-497-2979.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILL. OFFICE LOCATION: 219 N. Central St., Gilman, IL; Office Hours: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; Office Number: 815-707-5001.
VERMILION COUNTY, ILL. OFFICE LOCATION: 56 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL; Office Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; Office Number: 217-554-9100.
To submit an application, you must submit all documentation required: 1. Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application. 2. Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members. Individuals without an SSN or ITIN can still apply and ECICAA will advise accordingly. 3. A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days. 4. Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. If you have questions regarding this, call the office. 5. A copy of rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact.
Call ECICAA at 217-554-9100 for further questions.
ECICAA also is requesting proposals from experienced and efficient specialty mechanical and architectural contractors to support Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program (IHWAP) projects in Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion County areas for the 2022 program year dates of Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.
The scope of work includes air-sealing building structural bypasses, insulating attic and walls, replacing heating and cooling systems, and making incidental repairs related to the program.
In some cases, specific professional certification or training may be required for eligibility to participate in the program as an installer. At a minimum, contractors will be required to agree to adhere to performance standards that meet the requirements of state and federal funding agencies.
A virtual informational meeting will be on Sept. 8, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. All contractors interested in submitting a proposal must contact the ECICAA office at 217-554-9149 or kkyle@comaction.org by 1 p.m. Sept. 3, to register their company name and submit a Notification of Interest form. ECICAA will disseminate proposal packets, including a Statement of Contractor’s Qualification form to be completed and submitted by the contractor electronically to kkyle@comaction.org.
ECICAA is an equal opportunity employer; small, minority- and women-owned businesses are encouraged to apply.
