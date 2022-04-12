The Easter Bunny waves to the crowd as he arrives via helicopter at the Vermilion Regional Airport for their first annual egg hunt Saturday morning.
Alisa Rocha waves while holding her grandson Jax Gray as the Easter Bunny flies into the airport via helicopter Saturday morning during the first annual egg hunt at Vermilion Regional Airport.
2-year-old Everleigh Konieczki smiles as she collects eggs during the Easter egg hunt at Vermilion Regional Airport.
4-year-old Joselyn Phebus opens her eggs for the goodies during the first annual egg hunt at Vermiloin Regional Airport Saturday morning.
2-year-old Gabriella Goodwin collects eggs for her basket during the first annual egg hunt at Vermilion Regional Airport Saturday morning.
2-year-old Teagan Rather shows her eggs after the first annual egg hunt at the Vermilion Regional Airport Saturday morning.
