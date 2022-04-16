DANVILLE — There was congregation disappointment during the last two years with the coronavirus pandemic when Easter at the Arena couldn’t occur.
When Second Church of Christ ministers announced on a Sunday morning the event’s return this year, parishioners were excited.
“Some of that is a return to normal life; doing the things we’ve done in the past,” said Next Gen Teaching Minister Kiley Garrison.
Lead Minister Greg Taylor said the first year of not having the Easter service at the arena, they didn’t have a choice, with venues closed under the state COVID-19 mandate.
“And we were pretty far into the planning process,” Taylor said about being three to four weeks out from the event when it was canceled.
“But then last year I think there was some tension, because you’re wondering do you come back. You know, you still had lockdowns in many ways. So, I thought last year was a lot harder for some people to not have it,” Taylor said.
He said they are very excited to be back at it.
This is the 26th year for Easter at the Arena. It ran from 1995 to 2019 and is starting back again.
It’s a large undertaking for the approximately expected 2,500 to 2,600 attendees, which the church had seen pre-COVID-19.
Taylor said Second Church normally has two venues in the church building. One is the main auditorium where he speaks. The other is for the Next Gen Ministry.
At 9:20 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sundays, they both have services going on. There’s also an 8 a.m. service. They do five services at the East Voorhees Street church, located on the curve of Voorhees Street and Lynch Road, during three hours on Sundays.
Easter at the Arena at 10 a.m. Sunday is very different with one service, Taylor said.
“This is the only time of year that all of our people can worship together,” Garrison said.
They also welcome the public.
The arena, 100 W. Main St. in Danville, is a place where people who are nervous about stepping into a church can come. It’s a place some may be familiar with in attending other events; and it’s a safe place where people can come and worship, Garrison said.
For Taylor being new, since 2019, one of the things he’s learned is the number of people who are now members and very active with the church, this event was their first connection with Second Church.
“I think it definitely has been a blessing for the church to help people in a non-threatening way to get connected,” Taylor said.
Garrison said families will often have other family members who live out of town attend with them.
The theme this year is Empty Promises. They are talking about an Empty Cross, the hope that comes from the Empty Tomb and the heart, on the t-shirts for this year’s theme, meaning, “How do I empty my life over the fall of Christ?” Garrison said.
During the service, there will be three mini messages. They break the sermon into three parts. There’s an extended video testimony that’s going to feature kind of a transformation in the lives of one of the church’s staff members and her husband. There also will be lots of music, with an ensemble of nine vocalists.
“Some of the music has been around for a while. A lot of it is more modern,” Taylor said.
“We’ll do baptisms,” he added, saying that’s something that has historically been a part of the service the last several years. There are big tanks and Garrison and his wife, Michelle, will be in one of the tanks doing the baptisms.
It’s about a 90-minute service.
“It’s kind of a merging of the two venues coming together,” Taylor said. “For me the word that comes to mind is, kind of it’s a unity service in a lot of ways. Second Church is a wonderful church. It’s the best church I’ve ever been connected with, but we’re not able to all be together (with the size of the church and building). This is that one time we can do that.”
It takes a lot of hours and volunteers to make this event happen, they added.
They bring in a crew from outside to help with audio and visuals. They have their own staff, and volunteers help with load in and tear down.
Volunteers also help watch children during the service, with a nursery.
“It really is a massive undertaking,” Taylor said.
There’s a financial commitment from the church to do this.
“For me, it’s the most important day of the year. And it gives you an opportunity to communicate what we think is the most important message of the day that Jesus is our hope. We’re hoping to see a lot of people here Sunday, obviously from Second Church, but all are welcome,” Taylor said.
