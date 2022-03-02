Earthrise Energy, a new energy company, recently announced it acquired Tilton Energy natural gas plant.
Earthrise Energy recently acquired three natural gas plants located in Tilton, Gibson City and Neoga from Rockland Capital. Together, the plants provide 773 megawatts (MW) of capacity and provide a reliable source of power to electric cooperatives, municipalities and utilities in the Midwest when customers place high demands on the electric grid.
“We are proud to be the new owner of these assets and thrilled to be supported by a well-skilled and highly experienced team at the plants,” said Carla Tully, co-founder and chief executive officer of Earthrise Energy, through a press release. “Working together, we are providing much needed energy security in the region and improving the resilience and reliability of the grid.”
Earthrise Chief Operating Officer Derek Porter added that the Tilton plant was dispatched to produce electricity during the recent cold snap as people used more electricity to power their homes and businesses.
“The plants run when people need it most,” Porter said. “We provide flexible, fast-start electricity that is needed to keep the lights on for the communities we serve.”
Earthrise acquires, develops and operates power generation facilities that provide reliable electricity, support renewable energy development, and meet the evolving needs of customers and local communities. As a public benefit corporation, Earthrise works to generate enduring economic, social and environmental benefits by aligning its goals with the long-term needs of all its stakeholders — customers, employees and local communities — for the public benefit.
“These plants are critical to integrating and advancing the development of new renewable energy into the grid,” Tully explained, adding that “To strengthen the region’s clean energy transition, Earthrise also plans to develop and invest in renewable projects in the region. It’s critical that we work to make sure these resources can work together for our long-term, shared energy future.”
The Gibson City Energy Center, located in Gibson City has 237 MW of capacity; Shelby County Energy Center, located in Neoga has 352 MW of capacity; and Tilton Energy, located in Tilton has 184 MW of capacity.
The plants supply critical capacity and reliability services to customers and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in Illinois and 14 other states.
Earthrise Energy seeks to power the world more responsibly, sustainably and equitably than ever before. It’s led by a team that brings together more than 130 years of combined energy industry experience. Its flagship 773 MW operating portfolio of highly flexible natural gas peaking plants will support a future energy system that is resilient, reliable and clean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.