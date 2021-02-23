It’s that time again — election time.
Early voting starts Thursday for the April 6 consolidated election for school boards, village boards, city council and other local seats, including a referendum in Bismarck.
Early voting allows all registered voters to cast their ballots prior to Election Day by voting at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office (for county voters who don’t live in Danville) or Danville Election Commission office (for Danville voters), both inside the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
No reason is necessary for early voting. Once an early vote is cast, it cannot be rescinded. Ballots cast early will be deposited by the voter into an Optical Scan Ballot tabulator. These tabulators will be totaled on Election Day after the polls are closed, according to the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There also will be some Saturday times at the end of March and early April.
Handicapped parking is located on the south side of the Vermilion County Administration Building.
Other important election dates:
- Jan. 6 was the first day to apply for a ballot. Mail-in ballot information can be found through the county clerk’s website and office, and Danville Election Commission website and office.
- March 9: Last day for regular voter registration on paper.
- March 10: Grace period voter registration begins.
- March 14: Last day for an employee to give employer written notice that they will be serving as an election judge.
- March 21: Last day to register online at Illinois State Board of Elections site.
- April 1: Last day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot.
Some of the races:
- Danville District 118 school board has seven candidates for four open seats. Four D118 school board members are seeking re-election: Darlene Halloran, Lon Henderson, Randal Ashton and Shannon Schroeder. Opposing them are Ricky Hoskins, Tyson Parks and Harsha Gurujal.
- For the Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees, there are three candidates for two seats. Candidates are Sandra Finch, Maruti Seth and Dylan Haun, all of Danville. DACC board members Bill Black and Ron Serfoss are not seeking re-election.
- Seven Danville City Council aldermen seats, one in each of the seven wards, is up for election. Aldermen currently in those seats: Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams, Ward 2 Alderman Dan Duncheon, Ward 3 Alderman R.J. Davis, Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon, Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr, Ward 6 Alderman James Poshard and Ward 7 Alderman Darren York, who was recently appointed with the resignation of Steve Foster.
- Duncheon and Davis aren’t seeking re-election. Aldermen without opposition are Williams and Puhr. There are races in Wards 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7. Those running: Ward 3, Damara Joyner and Heidi Pertell; Ward 4, McMahon and Tricia Teague; Ward 6, Poshard and Allan Shepherd; and Ward 7, York and Kaylan Huber. Candidates in Ward 2 for Danville City Council, which had no one file to run, has four write-in candidates: Ronnie D. Harrier, Jerry R. Lindquist and Carolyn J. Wands and David E. Connelly Jr.
- Tilton Mayor: incumbent David Phillips and Police Chief David Cornett.
- Hoopeston Mayor: incumbent Bill Crusinberry and Mike Bane.
Referendum in Bismarck: “Shall the sale at retail of alcoholic liquor be prohibited in this village?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.