Danville resident Bruce Schofield was an early voter for the Nov. 3 election on Friday.
“I wanted to make certain that I voted,” Schofield said. “I’m well. I’d hate to be cheated out of it...”
“It is important to vote,” he added.
It was a busy start to early voting on Thursday and Friday in the city and county.
According to Sandy Delhaye, executive director of the Danville Election Commission, they saw 170 voters on the first day of early voting on Thursday.
Delhaye said they prepared for large numbers of people. There are signs for where voters should line up and marks on the floor for social distancing. Election judges are wearing masks or face shields and a clear partition has been installed in the Danville Election Commission office to separate staff and the public at the counter.
“We’re moving them through pretty quickly. A lot has changed,” Delhaye said about this election.
Delhaye said they hired four additional staff to help in the election office.
“We’re still struggling somewhat,” she said about having enough election judges on Election Day. Since it’s a holiday, she’s also reaching out to any teachers and high school students who possibly would like to help.
In addition to early voting, the Danville Election Commission also started mailing about 1,700 vote-by-mail ballots. The office also has received an online ballot request. These are for people out of the country, such as service members.
“I wouldn’t wait,” Delhaye said about voting early.
She said a person’s health could change, weather on Election Day is unknown and people can come to the office on weekdays, and also the last four Saturdays before the election and starting Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon, to vote early.
According to Vermilion County Chief Deputy County Clerk and Supervisor of Elections Lindsay Light, the county had 153 early voters during the first day of early voting on Thursday with the numbers continuing to climb. The County Clerk’s Office also had mailed just shy of 2,800 ballots.
“We continue to receive more vote-by-mail applications daily, so that number is guaranteed to continue to increase,” according to Light.
Both the city and county offices are located in the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
Early voting hours can be found at www.vercounty.org for the county and on the Danville Election Commission’s website at danvillevotes.com.
There also still will be normal polling locations on Election Day for those who choose to cast their vote on Nov. 3, Election Day.
“We are going to accommodate the voter by any means possible to ensure everyone is guaranteed their vote in the general election, whether that means they come see us in person or they utilize the vote-by-mail postcard. No matter which way the voter chooses to vote, our office is working diligently to protect the integrity of the voting process, as always,” stated Light.
