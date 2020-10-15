Early, mail-in vote count nears 3,000 in Vermilion
STAFF REPORT
Almost 3,000 voters had already cast ballots in Vermilion County as of Tuesday, three weeks before the Nov. 3 general election.
Statistics available through the Illinois State Board of Elections indicate 1,674 voters had cast ballots by mail, and 1,225 had voted at early-voting locations for a total of 2,899.
Of the county’s total, most were from Danville — 1,098 by mail and 1,175 at early-voting sites.
