Bald eagles have built nests in the Danville area for quite some time, according to photographer and Danville resident Wayne Haugen, and one nest in particular has had a lot of activity throughout the past week.
On Tuesday, it was discovered the nest built in 2017 near the Harrison Park Golf Course started falling apart, putting the eaglet triplets that began hatching on March 4 in danger.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Harrison Park Golf Course Manager Jim Depratt said one eaglet had fallen to the ground, another was still in part of the nest that had fallen lower down on the tree and a third eaglet was still nestled in what was left of the nest at the top of the tree.
Illinois Raptor Center Program Director Jacques Nuzzo arrived from Decatur on Tuesday and took the eaglet that had fallen out of the nest to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Urbana.
Haugen said the eaglet suffered three separate breaks in its wings, causing uncertainty in how the breaks will heal.
Nuzzo had planned to return over the next few days to attempt rescue for the other two eaglets and potentially rebuild the nest, but then a second eaglet fell on Wednesday.
Depratt said this eaglet appeared unharmed, and with advice from the raptor center, he took it inside and kept it safe until Nuzzo arrived Thursday to pick up the eaglet. Depratt said the second eaglet was “in good spirits and healthy.”
Nuzzo had planned to attempt a rebuild of the nest on Thursday, however with winds blowing at 30 mph, this ultimately prevented Nuzzo from safely installing the new nest. Depratt said the remaining parts of the original nest appeared to be solid and the third eaglet is safe.
Haugen has been watching this nest since the two eagle mates began building it in 2017, and he named them the Van Dykes.
He said the female laid two eggs in 2018, three in 2019, one in 2020, three in 2021 and three this year.
“Mrs. Van Dyke’s been doing a great job,” Haugen said, adding how uncommon it is for an eagle to lay three sets of triplet eggs in a five year span. He said only about 20 percent of eagles do so.
Over the years, Haugen said he admired how the two parents shared feeding responsibilities while caring for their eaglets.
He said his greatest concern now that the nest has gotten more attention is people swarming the nest to get an in-person look at the birds. He doesn’t want people to scare them off.
Haugen encouraged people to be mindful and respectful of these eagles who have made Harrison Park their home for the past five years.
