DANVILLE – The Danville Symphony Orchestra will launch its 55th Season with a concert on Sat., Oct. 2 in Danville’s historic Fischer Theatre.
The performance will feature music from the “Roaring Twenties.” The guest artists accompanying the Orchestra will be Broadway singers Ali Ewoldt, Nicholas Rodriguez and Robert Sims.
The concert will include some of the best show tunes from Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, and Cole Porter, including “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Begin the Beguine,” “Putting on the Ritz,” “S’Wonderful,” and “Ol’ Man River.”
“The orchestra will offer a range of selections that exemplify the Roaring 20’s and that are sure to please every palate. These are toe-tapping tunes that our patrons will enjoy. It’ll be a great way for the DSO to kick off its season in its new home, the Historic Fischer Theatre,” said Jason Rome, executive director.
Rome oversees both the Fischer Theatre and the DSO, which have entered into an alliance to boost both of their organizations.
DSO Board President Stephen Nacco adds, “The restoration of the Fischer Theatre has been a godsend for our community, the first key building block in the restoration of Downtown Danville. By partnering with the Fischer, the DSO is supporting the social and cultural renaissance in our city.”
Maestro Jeremy Swerling is returning for his 26th season as conductor. The concert’s Title Sponsor is Iroquois Federal. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., and parking is available in marked lots within one or two blocks of the theater.
The 2021-22 Season will include two more performances in the Fischer Theatre. On Dec. 5, the theme will be a “Swinging Christmas” and feature the singing of Steve Lippia. On Mar. 2, the DSO will perform Dvorak’s “New World” symphony and Weber’s Clarinet Concerto, which will feature the performance of master clarinetist Tom DeTorres. The final concert of the season, titled “Stars of the Silver Screen,” will take place at the recently renovated Dick Van Dyke Theater at Danville High, with the orchestra performing famous movie tunes.
A limited number of tickets to the Oct. 2 concert remain. Main floor and balcony tickets are available beginning at $35. Tickets for students with a valid ID are $10.
Tickets may be purchased online at fischertheatre.com, or by calling 217-213-6162, or in person at the Fischer Theatre at 158 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.
The DSO is a 501c3 organization with a 55-year tradition of bringing outstanding orchestral performances to the City of Danville, Vermilion County and the East Central Illinois region. For more information or for a four-concert season subscription, contact Rome at 217-474-1869 or visit the Fischer Theatre website at fischertheatre.com.
