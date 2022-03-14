A Danville woman was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty Monday to two felony charges.
Chardey Austin pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of a stolen firearm. Austin received a six-year prison sentence for each count, and her total sentence will be followed by one year of parole.
Austin was arrested after an undercover investigation by the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group was completed.
During the plea Monday, Judge Derek Girton heard stipulated facts that, on multiple occasions, Austin sold heroin in Vermilion County in 2020 and 2021.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said, “We are thankful for the hard work of VMEG and the Danville Police Department and all the efforts taken in order to ensure dangerous drugs and drug dealers are removed from our community.”
