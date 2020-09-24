DANVILLE — Residents who have not registered yet have a chance to do so on Saturday.
There will be a drive-thru voter registration event on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at the Educational Personnel Federal Credit Union drive-thru location at 101 W. Main St.
"We hosted a voter registration event a few weeks ago and we didn't get a large turnout," said voter registrar Mary Catherine Roberson. "Education Personnel Federal Credit Union reached out to ask if they can support the effort and with Covid, we thought it would be safer to bring everyone together but not in a group."
The solution was the drive-thru area and Roberson said it will be an very easy way for prospective voters and registrars to connect.
"I was excited to partner with them to make voter registration as accessible as possible," Roberson said. "It is a location right on Main that people can drive through and there will be registrars ready to sign up or they can send you a form down the tube and they can fill it out and send it to us and a voting registrar can pick it up and drop it off at the election commission depending on where you live."
Roberson said that the drive continues her commitment to drive up voting turnout for the city.
"People are more aware about issues and what needs to be changed, but we need to take it a step beyond a Facebook posting and use our voices at the polls and I am taking every opportunity to get that message out and get people to vote," Roberson said. "So I have been pushing voter registration, early voting and just to make sure that we have representation at every level, including the local level. A lot of people worry about the Presidential election, they don't think about state senator, state representative, circuit court and county board offices that affect us locally."
