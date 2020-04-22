The Vermilion County Health Department on Tuesday reported no new local COVID-19 positive cases, and a new drive-thru testing site will be opening on Friday.
Aunt Martha’s Vermilion Area Community Health Center will have COVID-19 tests available through drive-thru by appointment only.
Call (877) 692-8686 to schedule an appointment.
According to Aunt Martha’s, “if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are a frontline worker or person who meets the high-risk criteria as defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), you may need to be tested.”
Uninsured patients may be eligible for Sliding Scale Discount. For insured patients, Aunt Martha’s will bill your insurance carrier for the cost of the medical visit; the cost of the COVID-19 test will be billed to your insurance carrier by LabCorp.
Aunt Martha’s is located at 614 N. Gilbert St., Danville.
This testing is in addition to testing being done at local doctors’ offices and hospitals. As lab capacity grows, more opportunities for testing can become available, according to the Vermilion County Health Department.
Vermilion County has had 11 positive test results and 440 negative test results.
Doug Toole, public health administrator with the health department, said they get frequent requests to release the number of “recovered” COVID-19 patients in the county, and the health department is struggling with it.
“The state does not define ‘recovered.’ The (Centers for Disease Control) only offers suggestions for the return of health-care professionals to work after a positive COVID-19 test, and/or the onset of symptoms,” according to Toole.
One of Vermilion County’s positive cases was asymptomatic, so there is no “recovery,” he says.
Toole said he reached out to some area health departments for suggestions, and received a number of answers. Those re-testing COVID-positive cases say that the re-tests can come back as positive for weeks – long after symptoms recede.
Some consider “recovery” to occur after 16 days from onset of symptoms, or 16 days from their testing date. Some consider “recovered” to be 72 hours fever-free without use of fever-reducing medication (complicated, because not all cases involve fevers). Others never use “recovered,” because they are relying on self-reporting of symptoms.
The Macon County Health Department uses “released from isolation” instead of recovered, because a full recovery may be hard to document (a cough may persist, for example, or the patient may not be able to be tested again to confirm they are COVID-19-free).
Toole said the Vermilion County Health Department feels that “released from isolation” sounds safe to report.
Of the 11 COVID-positive cases in Vermilion County, six of them have been released from isolation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.