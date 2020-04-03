DANVILLE — This weekend’s downtown First Friday event featuring the Easter Bunny and Easter Bonnet Parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus, but Downtown Danville Inc. officials are hopeful for Summer Sounds and other later-year events.
“We’ve not canceled at this point,” said DDI Board President Amy McKinley about the free outdoor summer concerts downtown. “We’re just so hopeful we can make it happen.”
McKinley said the board is trying to come up with some creative ideas to fund it. Everyone recognizes it’s hard to ask for sponsors with businesses struggling right now.
She said Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has agreed the board can use First Friday funds not expended because of weather and the coronavirus toward Summer Sounds.
“DDI would match that amount,” she said, adding that DDI also would cooperate with and find ways to involve downtown businesses.
“We’re hopeful we could bring it back. It could be a shortened season,” she said. “We’re working really hard to make it happen.”
DDI also hopes to continue First Friday events.
While many downtown businesses are closed right now, some are finding unique ways to still reach their customers and stay afloat.
For example, Cafe 13 has expanded its bakery menu and is trying to accomodate catering customers. Sweet Repeats is closed, but is staying in touch with customers through social media and is selling items, such as chalk paint, for at-home projects through curbside pickup, McKinley said.
“You just can’t go dark in times like this,” she said about continuing those connections with customers.
McKinley’s Senior Source is offering affordable training to businesses to help them get set up for Zoom video conferencing and other ways to stay in touch with clients and customers.
She said they have to do that for their clients too.
Newer business Vermilion River Beer Co. also is selling t-shirts and working with other businesses.
The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Danville Area Community College also can help small Vermilion County businesses with business assistance programs. Director Carol Nichols can be reached at 217-474-2028 or sbdc@dacc.edu.
Some resources:
— SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan – https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/
— Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act – Paycheck Protection Plan – https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/paycheck-protection-program-ppp
— Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund – https://dceocovid19resources.com/pdf/DCEOCOVID-19EmergencyResourcesforBusiness.pdf
Through the CARES Act, small businesses and non-profits will have access to $350 billion in forgivable loans to help them retain employees and pay for expenses like rent, mortgages and utilities.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering $10 billion in emergency grants of up to $10,000 to provide immediate relief to local business owners. SBA has also established the Debt Relief Program to cover six months of interest payments for small businesses with existing loans.
McKinley said there are quite a few programs to help small businesses.
DDI board members also have discussed revamping the criteria to make it more flexible for DDI grants, normally for exterior and interior improvements, to allow one or two grants to help downtown businesses to get back on their feet after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grant funds could help with items such as payroll and additional advertising to impact the business in a positive way, McKinley said.
She said they are overall looking at ways they can be helpful and supportive of businesses.
