Nicole Dowling has been named the new CEO at CRIS Rural Mass Transit District.
Dowling has replaced Amy Brown, who served as CEO at CRIS RMTD for 21 years. Dowling started her position last week, but she is not new to the CRIS organization. She worked at CRIS Healthy Aging for seven years as an administrator, overseeing several programs in Champaign and Vermilion County.
Dowling comes to CRIS from OSF HealthCare where she was the regional senior programs coordinator for Urbana and Danville hospitals.
She serves on the East Central Illinois Area Agency Advisory Committee, Champaign County Committee on Aging and Urbana Auxiliary Post #71 Board. Dowling brings many years of experience and leadership to CRIS Rural Mass Transit District.
Steve Gulick, CRIS Rural Mass Transit board president, said, “Nicole’s energy and vision will keep CRIS Transit moving forward to the future for Vermilion and Champaign County.”
CRIS Rural Mass Transit District recently received an initial $3 million from the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan toward purchasing property for a new facility.
“I am energized to be a part of this project and continue to expand CRIS Transit for the citizens of Vermilion County,” Dowling said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.