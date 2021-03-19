Go Illini!

 Susan Joy McKinney | Commercial-News

Teachers, teaching assistants, secretaries, administration and custodian at North Ridge Middle School in Danville dressed in Illinois orange and blue colors Friday. The school wanted to show their support from Danville for the local school, the University of Illinois, playing in the NCAA national basketball tournament on Friday. The Illini defeated Drexel University in the opening round.

