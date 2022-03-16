The Village of Westville, State Rep. Mike Marron and State Sen. Scott Bennett will host a donation drive at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday to support the people of Ukraine.
The church is located at 231 North State St. in Westville.
The town and church will be collecting donations and supplies to send to humanitarian charities to support families in Ukraine, Marron said.
“Here in the United States, we know our freedom is far from a given, and we all consistently fight to protect our shared values of peace and democracy,” Marron said. “This local event is a great way to show support to the people in Ukraine battling one of their toughest fights against tyranny and destruction.”
Sen. Bennett encouraged people who are willing and able to consider donating supplies to support the Ukrainian families.
Westville Mayor Mike Weese said any donation, small or large, is appreciated.
