DANVILLE – Plans continue to move forward in relocating Dollar General‘s Bowman Avenue location to a stand-alone store closer to Bowman Avenue.
Glenwood Equities LLC is applying for a major variance for parking for the store.
The Dollar General would move from its 1405 N. Bowman Ave., Heavenly Square location, to 1427 N. Bowman Avenue, in the northwest part of the parking lot of Heavenly Square south of the intersection with Crestview Avenue and in front of New Life Church of Faith.
A variance is needed due to the plat presented to the city showing a 9,100 square feet building and 30 parking spaces, according to Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk.
Cronk said city ordinance requires one parking space for every 200 square feet, which would be 46 parking spaces.
The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission will hear the variance request and why Glenwood Enterprises believes they have enough parking spaces for the store at the commission's 5:15 p.m. April 2 meeting at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Cronk said the city hasn’t been provided a potential construction timeline.
“The plat as it is currently, doesn’t supply adequate parking per our city ordinance. We’re not the expert on how many parking spots they need,” he said.
Another site near Heavenly Square seeing some movement again is the former Wendy’s on East Voorhees Street.
Cronk said a local business has purchased the site with plans to reopen a restaurant there.
It’s not been disclosed who purchased it, nor specific plans, he added.
Also expected at April’s zoning commission meeting is a semi-final plat for the Carle at the Riverfront project and possibly lot rezoning requests for what will be one large parcel for the new Carle medical campus off Logan Avenue.
The majority of the lots were residential, with some zoned for business.
