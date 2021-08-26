DANVILLE — Pets and their owners often have their own understanding.
In the case of retired police officer Francis Dearth, his dog, Sue, has been there in his time of medical needs.
He credits the Staffordshire blue pit bull with saving his life. She has been his hero three times.
The most recent time was about eight weeks ago.
“I have walked with a cane for two years, wobbling around,” Dearth said.
He bought a medical alert button in case of needing paramedics quickly.
When his wife goes to work, he’d often have the button and cell phone near him while in bed.
When he woke up and tried to go to the bathroom, he didn’t make it. He crashed in the hallway.
He said he crawled to the bathroom, and told Sue to bark and bark and bark to maybe draw attention.
He said Sue took off and ended up jumping on the medical alert button in his bedroom.
“Pretty soon I felt a hand on my shoulder..,” Dearth said, getting emotional about the paramedics arriving.
“She has been quite the super dog,” he said. “This is the third time she has saved me.”
Another time, he had a heart attack in his sleep and Sue woke him up. He said Sue saved him, and he was sent to Carle.
Another time, Sue woke him up when he had low blood sugar. His wife brought him orange juice.
“She has always been a super puppy,” Dearth said. “Not all pit bulls are bad dogs. She sleeps with me every night.”
He’s had Sue since she was nine months old. She’ll be 4 years old.
Dearth has since had his left leg amputated, and is soon to get a prosthetic.
