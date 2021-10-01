DANVILLE — Additional documents were sent to the Commercial-News this week after Danville School District 118 released information last week in response to the Commercial-News’ Freedom of Information Act request about D118 school board-approved settlements with Superintendent Alicia Geddis and her administrative assistant Letha Reeves, and a conduct investigation into former school board member Lon Henderson.
School Board President Randal Ashton, who has served on the school board since 2005, said he can’t say more about the settlements or investigation other than the apology and board statements he read last month.
Ashton said there will not be any more settlements relating to these matters.
“The slate’s now clean,” he said.
“I’m optimistic moving forward and that the future looks good,” Ashton added. “I think the relationship with the board is OK. It’s healthy. It’s not irreparably damaged.”
Ashton said the board moves forward by “starting getting the business of the district taken care of in a timely fashion.”
Henderson and fellow board member William “Bill” Dobbles recently resigned from the board as a condition of the settlement, which also called for more than $600,000 in monetary payments from the school district to Geddis, Reeves and attorneys representing them.
Ashton said the effort to fill the current school board vacancies is ongoing; there were 14 candidates initially seeking the posts and that has been narrowed to six. Interviewing of candidates by the board will begin next week.
Additional Documents
Melinda McBride, D118 Freedom of Information Act compliance officer, told the Commercial-News via email that some documents it requested had been inadvertently omitted from the first set released. Those documents were delivered via email to the newspaper on Tuesday.
They are three documents providing more details of the complaints Reeves filed about inappropriate conduct by Henderson. They also show that there were other similar complaints and allegations against Henderson by multiple D118 staff.
Reeves’ attorney’s letter from April 2021 to general counsel of the Illinois State Board of Education states, “This complaint is filed on behalf of Ms. Reeves although we believe a thorough investigation by your office will reveal that there are many other victims. This complaint is based on alleged violations of state civil rights laws, which prohibit harassment; hostile work environment; discrimination and retaliation based on an employee’s sex/gender by any state public school district.”
The letter says that as far back as 2015, Reeves “experienced bullying, intimidation, inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment” from board member Henderson. “Specifically, Spring of 2015, May 2018, and December 2019,” the letter states.
“According to the board’s investigation, sexual harassment has been dismissed in the allegations, but we definitely feel if they’re not that, they are harassment, bullying/intimidation, and inappropriate conduct.”
The letter from Reeves’ attorney continues: “For a variety of reasons (e.g., fear of retaliation), Ms. Reeves declined to take any specific legal action ... She did however make several timely internal complaints to Superintendent Geddis, who in turn brought them to the president of the board of education, William Dobbles. On each and every occasion, Mr. Dobbles informed Superintendent Geddis that he would ‘handle’ the situation. That never happened. In fact, I am enclosing an email from a current board member, Shannon Schroeder which demonstrates that Mr. Dobbles hid the complaints against Mr. Henderson from the other members of the board of education.
“As time passed, more and more complaints by numerous female employees about Mr. Henderson’s misconduct were received by Superintendent Geddis. Realizing that Mr. Henderson’s misconduct and that Mr. Dobbles’ coercion of complainants to cover up Henderson’s misconduct were not going to stop... Superintendent Geddis brought the situation to the attention of the entire board of education.”
In an Oct. 2020 letter from Geddis’ attorney Sara McClain, with Kralovoc McClain LLC of Chicago, to school board members, Geddis hired the firm “to counsel her on numerous complaints of harassment and misconduct brought to her by several district employees against a member of the Danville School Board when she was not able to obtain an appropriate response from this board. Given the number of complaints and the serious nature of the allegations, Dr. Geddis firmly believed a proper investigation was warranted. While she previously requested an internal board investigation on numerous occasions, the board failed to take any action. These allegations could not simply be brushed under the rug. Accordingly, Dr. Geddis felt she had no other choice but to obtain outside counsel to assist her in ensuring that these allegations be properly investigated and dealt with.
“She not only wanted the complaints properly addressed, but she also hoped to implement training aimed at preventing future complaints.”
The letter from McClain goes on to state that on July 1, 2020, Geddis provided a list of the complaining individuals and alleged incidents to the board’s counsel, Stan Eisenhammer. “Dr. Geddis believed it was in the best interest of the complainants, the accused board member and the district to permit Mr. Eisenhammer to determine the appropriate means to investigate the allegations. From this point, Dr. Geddis had no further participation in the investigation,” the McClain letter states.
“Since reporting the incidents to Mr. Eisenhammer, Dr. Geddis has been on the receiving end of conduct that can only be interpreted as retaliatory in nature, by certain members of this board. Given the timing, it appears to be in direct response to her actions as a whistleblower of the alleged harassment and misconduct of a board member. First, despite repeated assurances that the board intended to renew her employment contract on terms acceptable to both the district and Dr. Geddis, those negotiations completely stalled after Mr. Eisenhammer initiated an investigation into the complaints. Even though several individual board members have attempted to bring Dr. Geddis’s contract renewal to the attention of the full board, there has been no movement. The timing of the refusal to negotiate is curious, at best, and appears to be as a result of several board members’ displeasure that Dr. Geddis requested the investigation.”
McClain’s letter also states that Dr. Geddis discovered that in response to her requests for an investigation, the accused board member made “false and defamatory” statements about her to numerous individuals. Board members, the letter states, are required to keep matters involving district employees confidential.
“This board member,” the letter states, “has not only publicly disclosed details of an ongoing investigation, but conveyed false information aimed at damaging Dr. Geddis’s professional reputation. The board member wrongly informed community members that Dr. Geddis is the sole complainant in this matter and brought a complaint against him for merely, ‘brushing up against her.’”
McClain’s letter alleges that Henderson told people in the community that Geddis was attempting to harass him by keeping a “black book with a list of things” the board member has done to others.
“These statements are false,” McClain’s letter states, “and imply Dr. Geddis is performing her job as superintendent with a lack of integrity by attempting to falsely discredit a board member. This is defamation ... Such statements entitle Dr. Geddis to presumed damages for harm to her professional reputation, and she will not stand for her character and reputation being damaged in this manner.”
McClain states that whistleblowers such as Geddis are protected by law and that taking action against an employee who reports illegal or discriminatory conduct can be a violation of state and federal civil rights law.
“Failing to renew Geddis’s contract after she reported allegations of illegal conduct and speaking out publicly against her in a manner intended to damage her professional reputation are undoubtedly adverse actions by certain members of this board and violate the law,” McClain states. “The retaliatory conduct against Geddis must stop immediately.”
McClain concluded her letter by stating that despite Geddis having potential state and federal claims based on the actions of certain board members, she does not wish to further publicly bring attention to an “already potentially explosive situation.” The letter states that Geddis has no interest in undermining the effectiveness of the board, “but will not hesitate to take legal action to protect herself and seek relief for continued damage to her professional reputation. Therefore, she wishes to resolve this matter amicably and welcomes a discussion with the board regarding these matters.”
Henderson and Dobbles declined to comment further on the matter.
