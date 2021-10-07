DANVILLE — Danville Mass Transit’s bus driver shortage is continuing to cause bus service reductions.
DMT temporarily suspended service on a couple routes due to equipment and personnel constraints at the start of August.
Additional route reductions started Sept. 29.
DMT Director Lisa Beith said they have eight driver vacancies right now, about a third of their driving workforce.
Some drivers have quit, or been let go.
“It’s difficult to find people that are really interested in working. I think people are just expecting to do very little ...,” Beith said.
“This is a difficult job in some ways. It’s very intense at times dealing with traffic and people,” she said, but added it can be a breeze at other times.
She said they’ve had four supervisors, usually at least one a day, driving buses to fill routes. Beith drives too when needed.
“I’ve been driving quite a bit,” Beith said. “I kind of enjoy it.”
When she and the other supervisors fill in, however, they’re not getting their work done.
Current drivers also are trying to help out with shift changes and by working overtime.
“Thank goodness we have a veteran group of drivers, a core group, that has the flexibility and are willing to help out,” Beith said.
Three bus routes haven’t been affected at all, but a majority of them have.
“We had to reduce service a couple times,” she said.
“That was the one that took a big hit,” Beith said about the Sept. 29 reductions.
She said a couple routes are covered by other routes, and they try to impact the fewest people.
“We just looked at the numbers and saw routes which were being used and which weren’t,” Beith said.
She said they’re always going to have complaints about routes.
“It’s always going to affect someone,” she said.
Routes affected include the Danville to Champaign route.
“We eliminated four runs and kept three runs,” Beith said.
She said they based the runs around Greyhound buses and trains leaving in Champaign that people need.
DMT has eliminated the three Vermilion route temporarily and has the 11 Vermilion route at the other half of the hour, which runs once an hour.
They also did away with the fice Fairchild route, with DMT having other routes going into that area, such as the Lynch route.
“We tried to keep those options there,” she said.
She said other bus services, such as in Champaign, also are dealing with staff shortages and reduced service levels.
“Nobody can really explain it,” Beith added about why they can’t find employees for a good job with benefits and a competitive salary. Employees also must follow contract rules.
She said they advertise for the open positions, but just haven’t gotten the applicants they typically get.
Bus ridership in Danville in September was up a little. DMT officials still were compiling numbers.
“It does seem like we’re busier,” Beith said, adding that the fare box revenue has been higher.
She hopes as they hire more drivers, they can slowly start adding routes back.
