There will be no Danville Mass Transit service on Friday, Feb. 4.
Roads in Danville and the surrounding communities are still mostly snow and ice covered, due to drifting conditions.
DMT will resume service Saturday morning at 7:15 a.m., but will operate snow routes as follows:
- 1 Grant/Logan no service on Grant, Chandler, or Voorhees. Bus will operate Gilbert to Fairchild to Logan.
- No outbound 2 Gilbert or inbound 4 Bowman. Please use the outbound 4 Bowman and inbound 2 Gilbert routes.
DMT will evaluate I-74 road conditions and make a decision about the 10 Danville-Champaign on Friday.
