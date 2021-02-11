DANVILLE — A bus wrap coming for the Danville Mass Transit smaller bus that travels to Champaign will have some local residents on it to thank essential workers.
DMT Director Lisa Beith told Danville aldermen this week they will be featuring a bus wrap on the commuter buses to offer the suggestion of using the I-74 buses as a marketing tool in the Danville and Champaign markets.
"This could be your ad going up and down I-74, Beith said, about presenting it to the public about getting some revenue through advertising for the smaller buses.
Their goal was to feature essential workers, and they are planning to use local community members if the quality of the pictures is good enough. The essential workers will include a police officer, firefighter, nurse, mail carrier, fast food worker and Danville High School Principal Tracy Cherry for an educator.
Beith said the wrap could be on the bus by early spring.
Most of the larger buses already have advertising on them.
In other business, Beith said they started collecting bus fares again on Jan. 4. Ridership has dropped since that time, and she said hopefully it will pick back up as warmer weather also comes.
In March of 2020, DMT ceased fare collection onboard transit buses. Riders who were eligible for ADA paratransit services through CRIS Rural Mass Transit, likewise did not pay a fare for the service. With the onset of COVID-19, this measure was taken to lessen the exposure between customers and drivers onboard the buses.
Beith also reported that public comments can be submitted through April 15 on DMT's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program, which is in accordance with regulations of the U.S. Department of Transportation to receive federal financial assistance.
More information can be found at rideDMT.org or cityofdanville.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.