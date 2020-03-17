District 118 provides food, school supplies

DANVILLE – A line of cars with Danville District 118 families drove through a distribution area Monday morning behind Mark Denman Elementary School where they received five days’ worth of food and school supplies.
The measure was in response to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s unexpected announcement March 13 when he ordered schools statewide to close for two weeks starting Monday to slow the spread of the coronavirus. For District 118 students, however, it meant spring break would start a week early.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said she rallied 25 staff members to come to the district’s warehouse Sunday to help assemble food packs and 400 school supply kits to help tied-over families during the longer-than-expected spring break.
“The skills we developed from working at the food bank really served us in this endeavor,” Geddis said, referring to the staff’s efforts with the Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s Food Mobile that distributes food monthly at South View Upper Elementary School.
Two distribution times and venues were established Monday, with food and school supplies given away in the morning at Mark Denman Elementary School and at South View Upper Elementary School in the afternoon.
The line of cars Monday morning at Mark Denman Elementary moved swiftly through the distribution points: first food, then school supplies and finally milk.
“We gave out 100 school supply kits in just the first 23 minutes,” District 118 Human Resources Director Kimberly Pabst said. “We’ve had multiple families in each car.”
One District 118 parent, Aulitha Presley, said she was thankful to receive the food and school supplies for her three children.
“I think it’s absolutely wonderful,” she said. “The kids don’t know what’s going on. I’m scared, terrified actually, so I thank God for this (distribution).”
Each child attending a District 118 school was eligible to receive food and school supplies.
Curriculum Director Mary Ellen Bunton said although there were only enough school supplies to assemble 400 kits, more supplies had been ordered and were on their way.
“We’ve ordered enough for every student in the district,” she said.
How those additional supplies would reach those children hasn’t been determined yet.
“We’re working on a day-by-day schedule,” she said. “If the current situation allows, we’ll get them to the students.”
Food Service Director Sue Barnes said she had enough food packs assembled to provide 1,500 children with a full breakfast and a full lunch for five days.
“Each pack includes fresh fruit and fresh vegetables,” she said. “We made an assembly line Sunday. It took about three hours to pack the food.”
Barnes said she initially didn’t have enough food on hand to serve 1,500 children.
“We don’t carry that much shelf-stable stuff, so we ordered an emergency supply,” she said.
In each school supply bag, Bunton tucked in an educational packet with a list of online learning sites, skill-sharpening learning activities and instructions for a multitude of child-appropriate card games using a single deck of cards.
“We’ve asked teachers to keep in contact with their students,” she said. “All of our teachers have a way to communicate with their students electronically, either through Class Dojo or Google Classroom.”
Bunton said the extended break is actually is coming at a good time.
“What’s good is this time of year the students have already learned what they need to learn and we’re just reviewing,” she said. “We’ve already had a big impact on kids educationally.”
