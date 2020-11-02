Danville District 118 students previously attending school in person will resume in-person instruction on Wednesday.
Remote learning will continue for those students who had previously chosen that method of instruction.
“I know this has been challenging on our students and their families, but as situations change, so does our approach to learning in order to keep our students and staff safe and healthy,” Dr. Alicia Geddis, D118 superintendent, told school district families in an electronic message.
All schools had gone to remote learning on Oct. 19 because of concerns over increased cases of COVID-19 in the community. The two-week remote learning period expired Monday. Schools and administrative are closed today for Election Day.
In her message, Geddis also told families about updated guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health concerning a new definition of a close contact and requirements for face coverings.
Geddis’ message stated:
• A close contact is anyone (with or without a face-covering) who was within 6 feet of a confirmed case of COVID-19 (with or without a face-covering) for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period during the infectious period.
• Staff and students must always wear a face-covering while in school, with the exception of teachers who are teaching alone, remotely from their classroom. The definition of a face-covering was updated on Oct. 27, 2020, by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Per the requirement, face-coverings should have 2 or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19, and should be worn over the nose and mouth, secured by the chin, and should fit snugly against the sides of the face without gaps.” (IDPH, FAQ, Oct. 27, 2020). The use of gators/neck warmers, and mask with exhalation values or vents may not be substituted for a cloth face-covering. Also, masks available with valves or vents are not recommended for source control of COVID-19 and should not be worn.
