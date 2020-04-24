DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school board members heard an update from administrators and teachers Wednesday night about the district’s remote learning plans and the rate of student participation.
The district abruptly transitioned to remote learning after Gov. JB Pritzker announced he was going to keep schools closed statewide past March 30.
Curriculum Director Mary Ellen Bunton said the district’s schools have had a 70-98 percent response rate to remote learning, and a 20-90 percent rate in submission of assignments. Northeast Elementary Magnet School recorded the highest percentage in both categories, followed by Danville High School’s 95 percent response rate and 82 percent assignment submission rate.
The first 50 minutes of the meeting was the reading of at least two-dozen emails primarily from teachers who explained what they have been doing to reach out, teach and support their students.
Board members Darlene Halloran and Lon Henderson said they did not intend for the questions on the agenda, which was created by Board President Bill Dobbles, to sound like the board casted doubts on the teachers’ efforts.
“We never meant to question what the teachers are doing. I know you’re working many hours,” Halloran said, adding that she was trying to get answers for community members who do not have children in the district or participate in social media.
“I’m sorry the teachers got defensive,” Henderson said. “It came as no surprise to me that Gov. Pritzker closed the schools the rest of the (school) year. I just want to know how prepared are we to continue into the summer and fall?”
Bunton answered the majority of the questions on the agenda during the lengthy board meeting. She indicated that the next several months in the district still need to be mapped out.
“We don’t know about summer school, registration or what the fall might look like,” she said.
Meetings are being held this week about Danville High School’s graduation and criteria for promotion to the next grade level. A one-to-one committee will explore the feasibility of online classes for the fall if the COVID-19 restrictions continue.
Other topics that were answered included:
• Parent concerns about the number of learning platforms being used.
“Parents who have multiple children are concerned about the number of platforms they’re having to use,” Halloran said.
Bunton said the Illinois State Board of Education recommended that districts continue to use the platforms already being used before schools were closed statewide. In District 118, most of the elementary schools use ClassDojo whereas the secondary schools use Google Classroom.
“Yes, there’s multiple platforms, and we completely understand the parents were frustrated,” she said. “We honestly wasn’t expecting (school) closure at this time. It has been a huge learning curve for everybody in a short amount of time.”
Bunton said staff would continue to train on the two platforms, with the district eventually moving to one platform in the future.
“Now that we know we’ll be in this (COVID-19 restrictions) longer, we’re going to be offering PD (professional development) to the staff,” she said.
•
Development of eLearning (online classes) for first semester 2020-2021.
“Are there other schools in central Illinois that already have eLearning?” Henderson asked.
Bunton said she didn’t know of any schools that have gone “completely digital.”
Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Beth Yacobi explained that for the district to conduct eLearning, all the teachers of a particular subject would have to develop a digital curriculum.
“Remote learning and eLearning are different,” Yacobi said. “With eLearning everyone has access to the Internet and everyone has a school-issued computer.”
To help more students have access to computers and technology during remote learning that is currently taking place, Bunton said the district assessed the technology needs of the students.
“We determined the number of computers needed, including the College Express students as well,” she said. “Elementary students have been doing well with paper packets or a combination of paper packets and the Internet.”
About 700 Chromebooks have been already or will be distributed to North Ridge Middle School and Danville High School students.
“What is the responsibility of the students? How are we going to collect them? What if they’re lost, stolen or broken?” Henderson asked about the computer distribution.
Yacobi said parents signed contracts and district employees recorded license plate numbers of the cars driven by parents and the computer serial numbers.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education John Hart called local pawn shops and discovered they do not accept Chromebooks.
•
Graduation and criteria for promotion to the next grade level.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said the district is waiting for direction from the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education and ISBE on promotion and graduation requirements.
DHS Principal Tracy Cherry said she was meeting with students the following day “about graduation and what it will look like.”
“We have some ideas we want to share with them,” she said. “We’re hoping some (restrictions) get lifted. If it’s August, we want to celebrate our kids.”
Cherry said she will meet with administrators today with feedback from the students on possible celebration plans.
•
Additional food distribution.
Henderson said he was concerned about the lack of food distribution on the east end and asked if a distribution could be held at Mark Denman Elementary School or the Boys & Girls Club.
“Kids at Fair Oaks and Green Meadows aren’t getting meals,” he said. “We provide meals all summer at Fair Oaks, so I’m concerned we’re not doing it now.
“I’m also concerned about families without transportation, so they’re coming to us with two to three families in a car and not social distancing,” he added.
Geddis, however, said, “We partner with Fair Oaks and the Hope Center, and they come through the food distribution line first.”
She also said meals are delivered to Green Meadows.
If families can’t make it to a food distribution, which take place between 10 a.m. and noon every Tuesday on Jackson Street next to the high school, Geddis said they should call 444-1004 to request delivery of meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.