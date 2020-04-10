DANVILLE – In the three weeks since schools closed statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of meals distributed to Danville District 118 students has increased significantly.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis told the school board during a teleconference meeting Wednesday night that district staff distributed 6,500 meals to students the week of March 16, 8,000 meals the week of March 30 and 11,500 meals at this week’s distribution on April 7.
“The first two times we ran out of food, so we doubled it this week,” Food Service Director Sue Barnes said Thursday of the distributions. “We serve 10 to 15 percent more students with each distribution, so that’s how we’re planning how much food we’ll need.”
The district will continue to distribute food and school materials from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday outside of Danville High School. During the weekly distributions, students will receive five breakfasts and five lunches for the week.
“I don’t see this stopping anytime soon,” Barnes said. “We may reevaluate it at the end of May if summer school does not take place.”
Barnes said the staff takes precautions when handling the food and during the distribution process.
“We social distance when we pack the meals,” she said. “The distribution is along Jackson Street, and they’re (motorists) assigned a number so the crew knows how many children they have.
“They have their trunk popped open or their back window rolled down so we can set the meals in the back of the car,” she said.
Next Tuesday’s food distribution will include heat-and-serve food items.
“At first, it was shelf-stable meals, but now we’re moving toward items they can heat up, like chicken nuggets and corn dog nuggets,” Barnes said. “We’re adding chicken breast fillets next week.”
Fresh produce was included in the initial food distribution on March 16. Barnes said the produce was what the district had planned to serve that week before schools were abruptly closed.
“Right now we are distributing applesauce and fruit juice,” she said. “We may get produce in next week. We’re playing it by ear.”
The Danville Family YMCA also is providing meals for children and teens aged 18 and younger from 4-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Postcards also continue to be mailed to District 118 families for McDonald’s pre-packaged meals.
Two breakfasts and two lunches per student are available twice a week at the three Danville McDonald’s locations: 109 S. Gilbert St., 3195 N. Vermilion St., and 101 N. Bowman Ave. The breakfast meals are distributed between 7 and 10:30 a.m. and lunch between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Also on Wednesday, the District 118 Board:
• Approved a bid for various produce from Central Illinois Produce of Danville, formerly known as Vermilion Valley Produce, for the 2020-2021 school year. The district anticipates spending $100,000 on produce next school year.
• Approved a bid for various milk, cottage cheese and sour cream products from Prairie Farms for the 2020-2021 school year. The district anticipates spending $270,000 on dairy products next school year.
• Approved a bid of $46,016 for copier/printer paper from Contract Paper Group of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, for the 2020-2021 school year.
