DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school board members will seek answers tonight about the district’s plans for the next several months, especially if the COVID-19 restrictions continue.
School Board President Bill Dobbles said Tuesday that he created tonight’s school board agenda that is comprised of a lengthy list of questions he would like administrators to answer.
“We are trying to figure out what our plans are moving forward,” he said. “Other school districts have plans.
“The board wants to know what the plans are for the end of the school year, for graduation, for summer school and for the first semester next year,” Dobbles said.
“The board wants to be part of the discussion and not only after the administrators have already talked it through,” he said. “The board wants to know what the plans are and wants the public to know what the plans are.”
Dobbles acknowledged the district had to abruptly transition to remote learning after Gov. JB Pritzker announced he was going to keep schools closed statewide past March 30, but said he and the board hoped the district would have solid plans in place by now in case COVID-19 restrictions continue into the fall.
“We weren’t prepared for this because of the coronavirus, but we better be ready in the fall,” he said. “Shouldn’t we be prepared? The other school districts are prepared, shouldn’t we be, too?”
Tonight, the board will:
• Ask for an update on remote learning, including a discussion on parent concerns on the number of learning platforms being used, confusion about the introduction of new content material, assessment of staff participation, interventions employed for the non-participating students/families, statistics on student participation at all levels within the district, and grading criteria for student work.
• Ask about the development of eLearning (online classes) for first semester 2020-2021.
• Ask about the criteria for successful promotion to the next grade level.
• Discuss future dates/plans for graduation.
• Ask about plans for honoring District 118 retirees.
• Ask about plans for student and teacher retrieval of personal belongings.
• Ask about plans for employees returning to work in buildings, such as custodians, techs, business office, etc.
• Ask about the possibility of food distribution at South View Upper Elementary, Mark Denman Elementary and Meade Park Elementary schools, or at public housing locations.
• Ask about the 2020-2021 budget and the potential impact of the coronavirus closures on state funding for 2020-2021.
