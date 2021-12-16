CATLIN — Catlin is a magical place this time of year, having some of its own Disney magic this holiday season.
Disney and other themed trees are part of this year’s holiday decorations in Catlin.
Cheri Welsh, owner of Floral-N-Flair flower and gift shop in Catlin, came up with the idea several years ago to have smaller decorated trees line Sandusky Street as part of the village’s annual Christmas tree lighting, parade and activities.
Some smaller groups can’t make their own big floats, Welsh said, but added they can decorate a tree.
Floral-N-Flair sponsors the village pots, and there’s a tree decorating contest that’s open to anyone or any organization.
Welsh purchases the trees and 200 lights, with the organizations decorating the trees.
“We always give them a theme,” she said.
This year’s theme was “A Catlin Disney Christmas.”
Judges from out-of-town judge the trees and $75, $50 and $25 in prize money are given to the top three trees.
There are 12 trees this year.
The top prizes this year went to Salt Fork FFA, Salt Fork National Honor Society and Project Success after school program at Salk Fork Elementary School.
Their themes were Mickey ears, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Monsters University with Salt Fork University.
Other groups decorating trees include Girl Scouts, churches and other organizations and businesses. Other trees had Scrooge McDuck and Toy Story themes.
“It’s just something I like to do in the community ...,” Welsh said, about bringing attention and financial support to the groups.
The groups get creative and add to the joy of the season.
